US Foods Holding Corp (NASDAQ:USFD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. US Foods Holding Corp updated its FY17 guidance to $1.26-1.40 EPS.

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NASDAQ:USFD) opened at 29.81 on Monday. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.03.

Get US Foods Holding Corp alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Issues Earnings Results” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/us-foods-holding-corp-usfd-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-hits-expectations-updated-updated.html.

In other news, major shareholder Usf Co-Investor No. 2 L.P Cdr sold 22,655,559 shares of US Foods Holding Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $640,019,541.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 598,950 shares of US Foods Holding Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $16,920,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 504,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,244,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,344,441 shares of company stock worth $659,480,458.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp by 544.2% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 52,071 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp during the third quarter valued at about $7,360,000. Governors Lane LP boosted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp by 85.6% in the third quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 1,302,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,763,000 after buying an additional 600,960 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,601,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,636,000 after buying an additional 81,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp during the third quarter valued at about $165,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods Holding Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on US Foods Holding Corp from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of US Foods Holding Corp in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on US Foods Holding Corp in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of US Foods Holding Corp in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods Holding Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

About US Foods Holding Corp

US Foods Holding Corp. is a holding company. The Company is a foodservice distributor in the United States. The Company, through US Foods, Inc (USF), markets and primarily distributes fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the United States. These customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Holding Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods Holding Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.