US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Issues Earnings Results

US Foods Holding Corp (NASDAQ:USFD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. US Foods Holding Corp updated its FY17 guidance to $1.26-1.40 EPS.
Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NASDAQ:USFD) opened at 29.81 on Monday. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.03.
In other news, major shareholder Usf Co-Investor No. 2 L.P Cdr sold 22,655,559 shares of US Foods Holding Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $640,019,541.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 598,950 shares of US Foods Holding Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $16,920,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 504,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,244,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,344,441 shares of company stock worth $659,480,458.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp by 544.2% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 52,071 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp during the third quarter valued at about $7,360,000. Governors Lane LP boosted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp by 85.6% in the third quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 1,302,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,763,000 after buying an additional 600,960 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,601,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,636,000 after buying an additional 81,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp during the third quarter valued at about $165,000.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods Holding Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on US Foods Holding Corp from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of US Foods Holding Corp in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on US Foods Holding Corp in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of US Foods Holding Corp in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods Holding Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.
About US Foods Holding Corp
US Foods Holding Corp. is a holding company. The Company is a foodservice distributor in the United States. The Company, through US Foods, Inc (USF), markets and primarily distributes fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the United States. These customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
