Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, “Urban Outfitters’ shares have declined significantly in the past six months and also underperformed the industry by a wide margin primarily due to lower-than-expected earnings for the third consecutive quarter. Further, the company’s top-line fell short of the estimate for the fourth consecutive quarter, when it posted first-quarter fiscal 2018 results. Moreover, investors are also concerned by management’s remark over gross margin, which is expected to decline year over year in second-quarter fiscal 2018 due to rise in delivery and logistic expenses, higher markdowns at and lower initial mark up. However, new store openings, increase in direct penetration, growing wholesale operations, technology advancements and merchandising improvements bode well for the long term. Management is also making all possible efforts to enhance the performance of brands through store refurbishment and by bringing in more compelling assortments.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on URBN. Wunderlich raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) traded up 1.33% on Friday, hitting $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101,858 shares. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.85.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $761.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post $1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9,872.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,405,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $318,523,000 after buying an additional 13,271,441 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $69,571,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $48,801,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $47,366,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $30,553,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company’s Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

