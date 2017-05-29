Media headlines about Uranium Resources (NASDAQ:URRE) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Uranium Resources earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Uranium Resources Inc. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on URRE shares. Roth Capital set a $3.00 price target on Uranium Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Uranium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Uranium Resources (NASDAQ:URRE) opened at 1.48 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $36.28 million. Uranium Resources has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76.

WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Uranium Resources (URRE) Stock Price” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/uranium-resources-urre-earning-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-shows-updated-updated.html.

Uranium Resources Company Profile

Uranium Resources, Inc is engaged in developing energy-related metals. As of December 16, 2016, the Company had developed land position in two prospective lithium brine basins in Nevada and Utah in preparation for exploration and development of any resources that may be discovered there. In addition, it remains focused on advancing the Temrezli in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium project in Central Turkey when uranium prices permit economic development of this project.

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.