Short Interest in Uranium Resources, Inc. (URRE) Grows By 10.3%

Uranium Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:URRE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,439,940 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the March 31st total of 3,118,541 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,132,145 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on URRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Uranium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Roth Capital set a $3.00 target price on Uranium Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th.

Uranium Resources (NASDAQ:URRE) opened at 1.48 on Monday. Uranium Resources has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The firm’s market capitalization is $36.28 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URRE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Resources during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Resources by 546.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 140,179 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Resources during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Resources by 76.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 109,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Resources Company Profile

Uranium Resources, Inc is engaged in developing energy-related metals. As of December 16, 2016, the Company had developed land position in two prospective lithium brine basins in Nevada and Utah in preparation for exploration and development of any resources that may be discovered there. In addition, it remains focused on advancing the Temrezli in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium project in Central Turkey when uranium prices permit economic development of this project.

