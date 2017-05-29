Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 31,824 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Universal Health Services worth $12,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UHS. Westport Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,099,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 23,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 13,118 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,539,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 43,558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 59,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

A number of research firms have commented on UHS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.40.

In other Universal Health Services news, insider Steve Filton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $1,238,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,877,509.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is owning and operating, through its subsidiaries, acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, and behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company’s segments include Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Services and Other.

