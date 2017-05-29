Universal Display (OLED) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.34

News coverage about Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) has been trending positive this week, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Universal Display earned a media sentiment score of 0.34 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 88 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.38.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 87.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

In related news, Director Leonard Becker sold 3,750 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $428,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 16,924 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $1,909,365.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 378,870 shares in the company, valued at $42,744,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,278 shares of company stock worth $9,194,289 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED), technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The Company also supplies its OLED materials to manufacturers of OLED displays and lighting products for evaluation and for use in product development and for pre-commercial activities, and it also provides technical assistance and support to these manufacturers.

