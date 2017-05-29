Univar (UNVR) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.02

Press coverage about Univar (NYSE:UNVR) has trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Univar earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Univar had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNVR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Univar in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on Univar from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

In other news, SVP George J. Fuller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $101,856.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,876.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc is a distributor of commodity and specialty chemicals. The Company operates through four segments: Univar USA (USA); Univar Canada (Canada); Univar Europe and the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Rest of World. The Company’s USA segment supplies a range of commodity and specialty chemicals, as well as services to a range of end markets, including manufacturing and industrial production sectors in the United States.

