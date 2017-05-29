Deutsche Bank AG Downgrades United Utilities Group PLC (UU) to Hold

Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,050 ($13.66) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,000 ($13.01).

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UU. HSBC Holdings plc raised their price target on United Utilities Group PLC from GBX 1,060 ($13.79) to GBX 1,070 ($13.92) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.01) price target on shares of United Utilities Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Macquarie lowered their price target on United Utilities Group PLC from GBX 1,100 ($14.31) to GBX 1,000 ($13.01) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on United Utilities Group PLC from GBX 1,000 ($13.01) to GBX 1,025 ($13.33) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays PLC reduced their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group PLC from GBX 970 ($12.62) to GBX 900 ($11.71) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,001.50 ($13.03).

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) opened at 1035.7476 on Tuesday. United Utilities Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 853.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,078.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,007.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 946.29. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 7.06 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a GBX 25.92 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.45%.

In other news, insider Sara Weller bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 973 ($12.66) per share, with a total value of £9,730 ($12,657.73). Insiders acquired a total of 1,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,296 over the last ninety days.

United Utilities Group PLC Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC is a water company. The Company, through its subsidiary, United Utilities Water Limited (United Utilities Water), manages the regulated water and wastewater network in the North West of England, providing services to around seven million people and businesses. It owns over 55,000 hectares of land around its reservoirs.

