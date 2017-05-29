Insider Buying: United States Steel Co. (X) Director Buys $28,965.00 in Stock

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.31 per share, with a total value of $28,965.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,999.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) traded down 2.52% during trading on Monday, reaching $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,744,254 shares. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $41.83. The stock’s market cap is $3.45 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.74.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post $1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.83%.

X has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vetr raised United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.76 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on United States Steel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1,971.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 241.1% in the first quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation is an integrated steel producer. The Company is engaged in producing flat-rolled and tubular products with production operations in North America and Europe. The Company operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE) and Tubular Products (Tubular).

