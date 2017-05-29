United Services Automobile Association Raises Stake in XL Group Ltd. (XL)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in XL Group Ltd. (NYSE:XL) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,608,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 199,220 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.61% of XL Group worth $64,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of XL Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,470,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $501,916,000 after buying an additional 252,920 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XL Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,187,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of XL Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,447,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of XL Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,959,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,270,000 after buying an additional 16,926 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XL Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,428,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,922,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

XL Group Ltd. (NYSE:XL) traded down 0.14% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,576 shares. XL Group Ltd. has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $43.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.24.

XL Group (NYSE:XL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. XL Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that XL Group Ltd. will post $3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. XL Group’s payout ratio is 50.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XL shares. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on XL Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $40.00 target price on XL Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Sandler O’Neill cut XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup Inc increased their target price on XL Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Langen Mcalenn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of XL Group in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

In other XL Group news, General Counsel Gould Kirstin Romann sold 75,000 shares of XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $3,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 162,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,402.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider W Myron Hendry sold 85,050 shares of XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $3,582,306.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

XL Group plc is an insurance and reinsurance company providing property, casualty and specialty products to industrial, commercial and professional firms, insurance companies and other enterprises. The Company operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company’s Insurance segment is organized into four product divisions: Global Casualty (Casualty); Global Energy Property, & Construction (EPC); Global Professional (Professional), and Global Specialty (Specialty).

