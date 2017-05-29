United Services Automobile Association Raises Stake in Magna International Inc. (MGA)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 137.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416,297 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.19% of Magna International worth $31,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Magna International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Magna International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 121,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magna International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,707,000 after buying an additional 40,395 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Magna International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 940,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,412,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Magna International during the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) traded up 0.56% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,007 shares. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $47.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average is $43.09.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post $5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Macquarie upgraded Magna International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Magna International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Magna International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc (Magna) is a global automotive supplier. The Company’s segments are North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s product capabilities include producing body, chassis, exterior, seating, powertrain, electronic, active driver assistance, vision, closure, and roof systems and modules, as well as vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing.

