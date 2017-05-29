United Security Bancshares (UBFO) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) traded up 3.85% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,101 shares. United Security Bancshares has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $159.47 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63.

In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Benjamin Mackovak bought 389,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $3,197,655.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares is the bank holding company for United Security Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a California state-chartered bank. The Bank operates in the segment of providing banking services to commercial establishments and individuals primarily in the San Joaquin Valley of California. The Bank offers a range of services for commercial customers and account holders, including online banking, mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, automated teller machine (ATM) services, payroll direct deposit, cashier’s checks, traveler’s checks, money orders and foreign drafts.

