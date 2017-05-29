United Financial Bancorp Inc (UBNK) Short Interest Down 5.2% in April

United Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:UBNK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 515,195 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 543,467 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,653 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) traded down 0.24% during trading on Friday, reaching $16.54. The company had a trading volume of 91,896 shares. United Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $18.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.66.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. United Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. United Financial Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Financial Bancorp will post $1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. United Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Financial Bancorp by 13,146.3% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,909,000 after buying an additional 1,857,961 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in United Financial Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $14,385,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in United Financial Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $10,468,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in United Financial Bancorp by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,048,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,042,000 after buying an additional 205,870 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in United Financial Bancorp by 207.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 288,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 194,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of United Financial Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

United Financial Bancorp Company Profile

United Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary United Bank (the Bank) and various subsidiaries, delivers financial services to individuals, families and businesses in Connecticut and Massachusetts, including retail, commercial and consumer banking, as well as financial advisory services.

