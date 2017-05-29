United Community Financial Corp (UCFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Financial Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get United Community Financial Corp alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/united-community-financial-corp-ucfc-receives-consensus-rating-of-buy-from-analysts-updated-updated-updated.html.

In other United Community Financial Corp news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,399 shares in the company, valued at $62,891.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Esson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $33,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,017 shares in the company, valued at $593,744.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in United Community Financial Corp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,620 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in United Community Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in United Community Financial Corp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,976 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in United Community Financial Corp by 23.9% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 14,423 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) opened at 8.07 on Monday. United Community Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $400.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. United Community Financial Corp’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

United Community Financial Corp Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. is financial services holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Home Savings and Loan Company of Youngstown, Ohio (Home Savings or the Bank), HSB Insurance, LLC and HSB Capital, LLC. The principal business of Home Savings is the origination of mortgage loans, including construction loans, on residential and nonresidential real estate located in Home Savings’ primary market area.

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.