UNICREDIT SPA NPV (POST REV SPLIT) (UNCFF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UNICREDIT SPA NPV (POST REV SPLIT) (NASDAQ:UNCFF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Shares of UNICREDIT SPA NPV (NASDAQ:UNCFF) traded down 2.79% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.47. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. UNICREDIT SPA NPV has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $31.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36. The stock’s market capitalization is $11.24 billion.

