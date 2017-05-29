Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Under Armour (UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 19,775 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 336% compared to the typical volume of 4,538 call options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. FBR & Co reduced their target price on Under Armour from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Kerry D. Chandler sold 5,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $126,590.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,728.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A B. Krongard sold 4,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $102,362.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,519 shares of company stock valued at $331,652.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

