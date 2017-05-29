UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) Shares Bought by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial Corp were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial Corp by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,720,000 after buying an additional 568,469 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial Corp by 12.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 726,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,700,000 after buying an additional 81,950 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,103,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial Corp by 145.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 220,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after buying an additional 130,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.57 million. UMB Financial Corp had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. UMB Financial Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. FBR & Co increased their price target on UMB Financial Corp from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UMB Financial Corp in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded UMB Financial Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $75.00 price target on UMB Financial Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Murphy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.53 per share, for a total transaction of $141,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,780.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 3,437 shares of UMB Financial Corp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $249,869.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 207,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,082,850.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,309 shares of company stock worth $164,139 and sold 30,847 shares worth $2,289,556. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation is a diversified financial holding company. The Company supplies banking services, institutional investment management, asset servicing and payment solutions to its customers in the United States and around the globe. The Company’s segments include Bank, which provides a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government and correspondent bank customers through the Company’s branches, call center, Internet banking and automated teller machine network; Institutional Investment Management, which provides equity and fixed income investment strategies in the intermediary and institutional markets, and Asset Servicing, which provides services to the asset management industry, supporting a range of investment products, including mutual funds, alternative investments and managed accounts.

