UBS Group AG (UBS) Shares Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,932,920 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,904,131 shares during the period. UBS Group AG comprises approximately 0.7% of Credit Agricole S A’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Credit Agricole S A owned approximately 0.40% of UBS Group AG worth $238,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in UBS Group AG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco bought a new stake in UBS Group AG during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group AG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in UBS Group AG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group AG by 11.2% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) remained flat at $16.22 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,764,010 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.11. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $17.71.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. UBS Group AG had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post $1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rafferty Capital Markets downgraded shares of UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group AG in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America Corp raised shares of UBS Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group AG from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.76.

UBS Group AG is a holding company and conducts its operations through UBS AG and its subsidiaries. The Company comprises Corporate Center and five business divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management and the Investment Bank. Wealth Management division provides advice and tailored financial services to wealthy private clients around the world, except those served by Wealth Management Americas.

