Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Shares Bought by Denver Investment Advisors LLC

Denver Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Denver Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $177,442,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,646,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,344,000 after buying an additional 1,025,423 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at $62,890,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,739,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,714,000 after buying an additional 943,331 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at $56,649,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. Vetr raised Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.45.

In other Tyson Foods news, COO Noel W. White sold 116,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $7,285,374.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc is a food company, which is engaged in offering chicken, beef and pork, as well as prepared foods. The Company offers food products under Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells and State Fair brands. The Company operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods.

