IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Shares Bought by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,138,000. Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,238,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) opened at 167.56 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.98 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.98 and a 200-day moving average of $138.40. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.08 and a beta of 0.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 671.57%. The business had revenue of $462 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post $3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $145.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Feltl & Co. cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

In other news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.48 per share, for a total transaction of $146,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,254.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.69, for a total transaction of $4,392,630.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,024,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,756,273.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,653,155. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures and distributes products and provides services for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. The Company also sells a line of portable electrolytes and blood gas analyzers for the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market.

