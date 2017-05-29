Tyers Asset Management LLC Has $613,000 Stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT)

Tyers Asset Management LLC continued to hold its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Liquidity Services worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 80,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 41,072 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.3% in the third quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,452,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) opened at 6.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The firm’s market capitalization is $204.65 million.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.14 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post ($0.81) earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

In other Liquidity Services news, VP Michael E. Sweeney sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $26,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James M. Rallo sold 7,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $58,726.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,726.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc operates a network of e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The Company employs e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The Company’s marketplaces provide professional buyers access to a global supply of new, surplus and scrap assets presented with digital images and other relevant product information.

