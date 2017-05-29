Tyers Asset Management LLC Acquires 480 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP)

Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,988,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 29,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) opened at 121.35 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.69 and a 12-month high of $144.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.38 and its 200-day moving average is $128.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $632.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.34 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post $2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays PLC raised their price target on Boston Properties from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.47.

In other news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.16, for a total value of $502,998.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,375.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and developer of office properties in the United States. Its segments by geographic area are Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. Its segments by property type include Office, Residential and Hotel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or had interests in 174 commercial real estate properties, aggregating approximately 47.7 million net rentable square feet of primarily Class A office properties, including eight properties under construction/redevelopment totaling approximately 4.0 million net rentable square feet.

