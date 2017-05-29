Tyers Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cerner Co. (CERN)

Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 323.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,568 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cerner by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,365,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,740,000 after buying an additional 567,911 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Cerner by 4.9% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 11,426,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,572,000 after buying an additional 531,521 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Cerner by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,534,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,652,000 after buying an additional 411,998 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,174,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Cerner by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,932,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,807,000 after buying an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) opened at 64.95 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $67.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.94. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 13.27%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post $2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Leerink Swann set a $65.00 target price on Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In related news, Chairman Neal L. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $1,098,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis A. Cortese sold 1,550 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $99,804.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 598,342 shares of company stock valued at $38,355,476 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation (Cerner) is a supplier of healthcare information technology (HCIT). The Company offers a range of intelligent solutions and services that support the clinical, financial and operational needs of organizations of all sizes. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Global. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States.

