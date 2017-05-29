Tyers Asset Management LLC Sells 5,684 Shares of DST Systems, Inc. (DST)

Tyers Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of DST Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DST) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DST Systems were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DST. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in DST Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 198,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,323,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DST Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 330,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,388,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DST Systems during the third quarter valued at about $112,190,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of DST Systems by 51.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 71,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DST Systems by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 27,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 20,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DST Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DST) opened at 119.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.79. DST Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.52 and a 12 month high of $128.66. DST Systems’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, June 9th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 9th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 8th.

DST Systems (NYSE:DST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $379.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.80 million. DST Systems had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 19.56%. DST Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DST Systems, Inc. will post $6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from DST Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. DST Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DST Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

In other news, CEO Stephen C. Hooley sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $2,108,467.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,695.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jonathan J. Boehm sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 491 shares of company stock valued at $59,763 and sold 42,920 shares valued at $5,206,967. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

DST Systems, Inc (DST) is a provider of technology-based information processing and servicing solutions. The Company offers its solutions through data management, business processing and customer communications solutions to clients within the asset management, brokerage, retirement and healthcare markets.

