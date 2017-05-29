Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 390 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (HOLX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Affinity Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) traded down 0.34% during trading on Monday, hitting $43.35. 2,720,432 shares of the company were exchanged. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.64 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average of $41.08.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $715.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post $2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Bank of America Corp downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 17,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $730,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elaine Ullian sold 9,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $386,009.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,929,815 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays.

