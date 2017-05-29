Jefferies Group LLC Cuts Tullow Oil plc (TLW) Price Target to GBX 250

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) had its price target cut by research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from GBX 270 ($3.51) to GBX 250 ($3.25) in a report issued on Wednesday, May 17th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil plc from GBX 270 ($3.51) to GBX 245 ($3.19) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Whitman Howard restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 262 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil plc in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. GMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tullow Oil plc in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.51) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil plc in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tullow Oil plc in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 256.03 ($3.33).

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) opened at 200.00 on Wednesday. Tullow Oil plc has a 1-year low of GBX 154.23 and a 1-year high of GBX 299.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 210.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 257.78. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.82 billion.

In other Tullow Oil plc news, insider Ian Springett purchased 206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £449.08 ($584.21).

Tullow Oil plc Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s primary activity is the discovery and production of oil and gas. Its segments include West Africa; East Africa, and New Ventures. The West Africa Business focuses on its production and development projects in West Africa and Europe.

