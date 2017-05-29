Tt Electronics (TTGPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tt Electronics (NASDAQ:TTGPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

Tt Electronics (NASDAQ:TTGPF) remained flat at $2.60 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $403.76 million and a P/E ratio of 19.70. Tt Electronics has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

