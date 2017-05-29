Triumph Bancorp (TBK) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of -0.07

Press coverage about Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) has trended somewhat negative on Monday, according to Alpha One. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Triumph Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of -0.07 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms recently commented on TBK. TheStreet lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Get Triumph Bancorp Inc alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.34. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Charles A. Anderson purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $101,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maribess L. Miller purchased 4,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,966.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,736.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,651 shares of company stock worth $258,011 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Triumph Bancorp (TBK) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of -0.07” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/triumph-bancorp-tbk-earns-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-07-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company. Through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB (TBK Bank), the Company offers traditional banking services, as well as commercial finance products. The Company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Asset Management and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital with revenue derived from factoring services.

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.