Tristate Capital Holdings (TSC) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.41

Press coverage about Tristate Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC) has trended positive on Monday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tristate Capital Holdings earned a daily sentiment score of 0.41 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 66 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Tristate Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC) traded down 0.41% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,501 shares. Tristate Capital Holdings has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $693.85 million, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tristate Capital Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Tristate Capital Holdings from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Tristate Capital Holdings in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Kim Ruth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $123,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tristate Capital Holdings Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include TriState Capital Bank (the Bank), a Pennsylvania chartered bank; Chartwell Investment Partners, LLC (Chartwell), an investment advisor, and Chartwell TSC Securities Corp. (CTSC Securities). The Company operates through two segments: Bank and Investment Management.

