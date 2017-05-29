Tripadvisor’s (TRIP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRIP. Cowen and Company restated an underperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Vetr lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $46.78 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) traded down 1.88% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,865,381 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $71.69.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $372 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,652,534 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $459,763,000 after buying an additional 209,743 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 4.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,646,137 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $609,442,000 after buying an additional 383,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,932.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,686 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $309,444,000 after buying an additional 6,817,010 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,614,225 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $306,701,000 after buying an additional 61,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,767,474 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $205,767,000 after buying an additional 42,936 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. TripAdvisor, the Company’s brand, is a travel site. The Company operates through two segments: Hotel and Non-Hotel. The Company’s Hotel segment includes click-based advertising and transaction; display-based and subscription-based advertising, and other hotel operations.

