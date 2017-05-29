Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) Issues Earnings Results

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The travel company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $372 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) traded down 1.88% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.07. 4,865,381 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average of $46.81. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $71.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,932.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,686 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $309,444,000 after buying an additional 6,817,010 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth about $125,824,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth about $85,749,000. Highfields Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Highfields Capital Management LP now owns 2,555,542 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $118,500,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 71.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,439 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $136,687,000 after buying an additional 899,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vetr downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.78 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. TripAdvisor, the Company’s brand, is a travel site. The Company operates through two segments: Hotel and Non-Hotel. The Company’s Hotel segment includes click-based advertising and transaction; display-based and subscription-based advertising, and other hotel operations.

