Trinity Industries (TRN) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.46

Press coverage about Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) has been trending positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Trinity Industries earned a daily sentiment score of 0.46 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 33 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected AlphaOne’s rankings:

Get Trinity Industries Inc alerts:

TRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Axiom Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trinity Industries from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) traded down 0.58% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.91. 764,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.66 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Trinity Industries (TRN) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.46” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/trinity-industries-trn-given-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-46-updated-updated.html.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company that owns businesses providing products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation and construction sectors. The Company’s products and services include railcars and railcar parts; parts and steel components; the leasing, management and maintenance of railcars; highway products; construction aggregates; inland barges; structural wind towers; steel utility structures; storage and distribution containers, and trench shields and shoring products.

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.