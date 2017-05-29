Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $10.05 Million Position in Microsemi Co. (MSCC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsemi Co. (NASDAQ:MSCC) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 37,948 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Microsemi worth $10,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsemi by 29.4% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 34,167 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsemi during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsemi by 21.6% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 110,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 19,568 shares during the last quarter. Rainier Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsemi during the third quarter valued at about $8,685,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsemi during the third quarter valued at about $3,761,000.

Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $442.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.79 million. Microsemi had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Microsemi in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Microsemi in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Microsemi from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

In related news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $124,783.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,907.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Robert Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $50,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,627.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,127. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Microsemi

Microsemi Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions differentiated by power, security, reliability and performance. The Company offers a portfolio of semiconductor and system solutions for aerospace and defense, communications, data center and industrial markets.

