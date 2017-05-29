Tribune Media Co (TRCO) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Tribune Media Co (NYSE:TRCO) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. The firm presently has a $43.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s previous close.

TRCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BWS Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tribune Media from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 1st. Gabelli cut shares of Tribune Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tribune Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Jefferies Group LLC cut their price objective on shares of Tribune Media from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Tribune Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. Tribune Media had a negative net margin of 18.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $439.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Tribune Media’s payout ratio is presently -24.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRCO. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Tribune Media by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 43,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tribune Media by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Tribune Media by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 756,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after buying an additional 35,549 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tribune Media by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Tribune Media during the third quarter worth about $537,000.

