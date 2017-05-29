Red Hat Inc (RHT) is Trexquant Investment LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 339.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,503 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after buying an additional 39,003 shares during the period. Red Hat accounts for approximately 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHT. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Red Hat by 36.4% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Red Hat by 102.4% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Red Hat by 183.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Red Hat by 8.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,839 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Red Hat during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) traded down 0.21% during trading on Monday, reaching $88.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442,004 shares. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.02. Red Hat Inc has a 52-week low of $68.54 and a 52-week high of $90.01.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The open-source software company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.64 million. Red Hat had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Red Hat Inc will post $2.60 EPS for the current year.

RHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Red Hat from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Red Hat from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Red Hat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.51.

In other news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 47,608 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $4,194,740.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,013,151.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 311 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $26,668.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,734.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,973 shares of company stock worth $19,154,802. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

