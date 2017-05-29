TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Position Decreased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 14.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,375,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,892,000 after buying an additional 799,933 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 251.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,040,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,083,000 after buying an additional 744,176 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,536,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,134,000 after buying an additional 643,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,045,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 52.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,451,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,867,000 after buying an additional 497,893 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) traded down 0.97% during trading on Monday, reaching $77.49. The company had a trading volume of 193,525 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.41 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.29. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post $3.51 EPS for the current year.

THS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stephens raised TreeHouse Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.57.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, President Dennis F. Riordan sold 15,000 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $1,292,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 72,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,271,060.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terdema L. Ussery II sold 8,200 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $627,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,195.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,830 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,805. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer. The Company’s segments include North American Retail Grocery, Food Away From Home, and Industrial and Export. The Company manufactures a range of shelf stable, refrigerated, fresh and frozen products. Its product categories include beverages, salad dressings, snack nuts, beverage enhancers, pickles, sauces, soup and infant feeding, cereals, pasta and dry dinners, cookies and crackers, retail bakery, aseptic products, jams and other products.

