Tredje AP fonden Has $443,000 Stake in Nielsen N.V. (NLSN)

Tredje AP fonden cut its stake in Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Nielsen N.V. were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Nielsen N.V. by 77.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Nielsen N.V. by 52.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 35,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in Nielsen N.V. by 9.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 27,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in Nielsen N.V. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 161,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its position in Nielsen N.V. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 50,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 7,105 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.20. Nielsen N.V. had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Nielsen N.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Nielsen N.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NLSN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nielsen N.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Nielsen N.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Nielsen N.V. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Nielsen N.V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen N.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.79.

In other Nielsen N.V. news, CEO Dwight Barns sold 46,947 shares of Nielsen N.V. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $1,916,376.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,767,467.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Charlton sold 1,824 shares of Nielsen N.V. stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $75,404.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,697.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Nielsen N.V.

Nielsen N.V. (Nielsen), formerly Nielsen Holdings N.V., is an information and measurement company. The Company is engaged in providing clients with an understanding of consumers and consumer behavior. The Company delivers media and marketing information, and analytics on a global and local basis. Nielsen operates through two business segments: Buy and Watch.

