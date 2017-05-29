Deutsche Bank AG Reaffirms Buy Rating for TransUnion (TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank AG in a report released on Saturday, April 29th. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s current price.

TRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TransUnion from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) opened at 43.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $43.30.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $445 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post $1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, Director Sumit Rajpal bought 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $39,870.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Egan sold 16,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $609,768.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,346,649 shares of company stock valued at $480,778,767. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in TransUnion by 37.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion

TransUnion is a risk and information solutions provider to businesses and consumers. The Company provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision capabilities to businesses. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International and Consumer Interactive.

