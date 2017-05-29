Transocean LTD (RIG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sell rating on shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) in a research report report published on Monday, May 15th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

RIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Transocean LTD from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.94 to $13.99 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr lowered shares of Transocean LTD from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $14.51 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Transocean LTD from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.85 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Transocean LTD in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Transocean LTD in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Transocean LTD currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) traded down 0.93% on Monday, reaching $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,992,971 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.87. Transocean LTD has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $16.66.

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Transocean LTD had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $785 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Transocean LTD will post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $106,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,651.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean LTD during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean LTD during the first quarter worth about $604,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean LTD during the first quarter worth about $108,000. WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Transocean LTD by 40.7% in the first quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 8,856 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean LTD during the first quarter worth about $116,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean LTD Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units.

