Transgenomic Inc Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 6th (TBIO)

Shares of Transgenomic Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) are going to reverse split on Tuesday, June 6th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 5th.

Shares of Transgenomic (NASDAQ:TBIO) opened at 0.21 on Monday. Transgenomic has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.59. The firm’s market cap is $5.64 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Transgenomic stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Transgenomic Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 163,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Transgenomic worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transgenomic Company Profile

Transgenomic, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in advancing personalized medicine for the detection and treatment of cancer, and inherited diseases through its molecular technologies and clinical and research services. The Company operates through its Laboratory Services segment.

