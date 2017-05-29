Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, May 19th. They currently have a $316.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $282.18.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $873.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.37 million. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 58.47% and a net margin of 13.91%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 104,967 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.95 per share, with a total value of $24,452,062.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,493.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jorge Valladares sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $220,000.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components for use on commercial and military aircraft in service. The Company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

