Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $225,000 Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 54,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 99,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 8.9% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 100,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 8.3% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,806,000 after buying an additional 150,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,086,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,709,000 after buying an additional 21,650 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) opened at 33.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post $1.00 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 91.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

In other news, Director Rick R. Holley sold 33,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $1,176,577.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 571,036 shares in the company, valued at $20,106,177.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick R. Holley sold 6,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $234,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 557,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,519,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,393 shares of company stock valued at $7,767,633. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company is a timber, land and forest products company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or controlled 13.1 million acres of timberlands, primarily in the United States, and manages additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. The Company’s segments include Timberlands; Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products.

