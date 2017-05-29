Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on SPDR Gold Trust (GLD)

SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 60,025 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 100% compared to the average volume of 29,975 put options.

About SPDR Gold Trust

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

