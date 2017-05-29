Tower Bridge Advisors Lowers Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV by 6,000.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 20,886 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV by 384.4% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 158,207 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $16,139,000 after buying an additional 125,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV by 12.1% in the third quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,970 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) traded up 0.05% on Monday, reaching $108.00. 2,620,593 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.64. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors NV in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Instinet cut shares of NXP Semiconductors NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors NV from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors NV in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.61.

NXP Semiconductors NV Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXP) is a holding company. The Company operates as a semiconductor company. The Company provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions. The Company’s segments are High Performance Mixed Signal (HPMS), Standard Products (SP), and Corporate and Other. Its product solutions are used in a range of end-market applications, including automotive, personal security and identification, wireless and wireline infrastructure, mobile communications, multi-market industrial, consumer and computing.

