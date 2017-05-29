Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Position Reduced by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Total System Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Total System Services during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Total System Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Total System Services by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Total System Services by 4,788.2% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Total System Services Inc. alerts:

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) traded down 0.10% during trading on Monday, hitting $59.58. 803,227 shares of the stock traded hands. Total System Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $60.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.11.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Total System Services had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Total System Services, Inc. will post $3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Position Reduced by BB&T Securities LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/total-system-services-inc-tss-position-reduced-by-bbt-securities-llc.html.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total System Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Total System Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Total System Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, First Analysis cut shares of Total System Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total System Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

In other news, Chairman M Troy Woods sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $372,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 285,966 shares in the company, valued at $16,385,851.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc (TSYS) is a payment solutions provider that provides payment processing services, merchant services and related payment services to financial and non-financial institutions. The Company’s segments include North America Services, Merchant Services, NetSpend and International Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Total System Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total System Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.