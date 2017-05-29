Total Produce plc (LON:TOT) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Total Produce plc (LON:TOT) traded up 2.06% during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 176.30. The stock’s market cap is GBX 565.95 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 167.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 160.41. Total Produce plc has a 12 month low of GBX 106.54 and a 12 month high of GBX 176.30.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Total Produce plc to Issue Dividend of €0.02 (TOT)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/total-produce-plc-tot-to-issue-0-02-dividend-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Total Produce plc

Total Produce plc is a distributer of fresh produce. The Company’s divisions include Fresh Produce, and Healthfoods and Consumer Products Distribution. Fresh Produce Division is involved in the growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing and distribution of fresh fruits, vegetables and flowers.

