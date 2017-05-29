Topps Tiles Plc (TPT) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have GBX 93 ($1.21) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 99 ($1.29).

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TPT. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.43) target price on shares of Topps Tiles Plc in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.82) target price on shares of Topps Tiles Plc in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.17) target price on shares of Topps Tiles Plc in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) opened at 91.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 89.78. Topps Tiles Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 79.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 150.25. The company’s market cap is GBX 176.13 million.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Topps Tiles Plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer of tiles. The Company is engaged in the retail distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products. It operates in the Topps Tiles stores and online business segment. It supplies tiles and associated products to both trade and retail customer base, primarily for the refurbishment of the United Kingdom domestic housing.

