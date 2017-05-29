TopBuild Corp (BLD) Announces Earnings Results

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. TopBuild Corp had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $441.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) opened at 53.73 on Monday. TopBuild Corp has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $54.43. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average is $42.15.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild Corp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Instinet upped their target price on shares of TopBuild Corp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nomura began coverage on shares of TopBuild Corp in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

In other TopBuild Corp news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in TopBuild Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild Corp by 22.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its position in TopBuild Corp by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TopBuild Corp by 164.8% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in TopBuild Corp by 12.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation products to the United States construction industry. The Company operates through two segments: Installation (TruTeam) and Distribution (Service Partners). Its Installation segment principally includes the sales and installation of insulation and other building products.

