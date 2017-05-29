Tootsie Roll Industries (TR) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) has been trending positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tootsie Roll Industries earned a daily sentiment score of 0.27 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 83 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) traded up 0.71% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,287 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average is $37.40. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $40.44.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc and its subsidiaries are engaged in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. The Company offers a range of candy, chocolate and bubble gum brands. Its products are marketed in a range of packages designed to be suitable for display and sale in different types of retail outlets.

