Verastem Inc (VSTM) Director Acquires $73,500.00 in Stock

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) Director Timothy J. Barberich acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,181.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35).

VSTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cann restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, May 11th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Verastem by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 901,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 219,445 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Verastem by 20.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,226,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 204,400 shares during the last quarter. TFS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Verastem by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 51,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verastem by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The Company operates in the segment of developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s advanced product candidates are VS 6063, VS 4718 and VS 5584.

